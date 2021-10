Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 18-wheeler overturned at approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning, Raleigh Highway Patrol confirmed.

Just off of Lake Wheeler Road, that is a little north of Penny Road, in Raleigh, local highway patrol remains on-scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and the cause of the accident, as well as any possible injuries, are not yet known at this time.

CBS 17 will update this as more information becomes available.