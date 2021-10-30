18-wheeler overturns in Raleigh Saturday morning sending one to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver of an 18-wheeler is in the hospital Saturday after he overturned in the early morning hours in Raleigh.

A Raleigh Watch Commander said a driver for Black Horse Carriers Inc. lost control and hit a subdivision entrance in the 2800 block of Manor Crest Court and Six Forks Road at approximately 7 a.m.

He also said the driver was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time and no other injuries were reported.