18-year-old arrested for murder of teen boy found shot at Raleigh park

Daniel Unique-Rasha Monserrate. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday for the murder of a teenage boy shot and killed at a Raleigh park last month.

Raleigh police responded to a park located along the 3300 block of Vinson Court around 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4. They found 16-year-old Waly Malik Faye, who had been shot. Faye later died, police said.

On March 3, police obtained a warrant charging Daniel Unique-Rasha Monserrate with Faye’s murder. He was arrested and taken to the Wake County Detention Center, police said Thursday.

No further information was released.

