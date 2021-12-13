18-year-old arrested in Greensboro shooting that killed Raleigh teenager, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old was arrested a month after a shooting in Greensboro that left a Raleigh teenager dead, police announced Monday.
Julius Jurelle Burley, 18, of Greensboro, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 15-year-old Christian Anthony Jamal O’Neal, Greensboro police said.
Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 12, O’Neal was found shot along the 3800 block of Central Avenue in Greensboro. He was a freshman at Millbrook High School.
He had been on the junior varsity football team until about a month prior when he was moved off the team because of “attendance issues,” school officials said.
Greensboro police said O’Neal had been in Greensboro for at least a couple of weeks before he was shot.
“He was a great son and big brother. He was raised by a single mom, he’s the oldest out of five,” a cousin of O’Neal’s said in a statement. “His grandparents and uncles helped raise him. He was an all-around sportsman and he loved football, basketball and he was a very responsible, respectful, quiet type of person. He avoided fights at all cost.”
Greensboro police said the investigation is still ongoing.