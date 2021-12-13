18-year-old arrested in Greensboro shooting that killed Raleigh teenager, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old was arrested a month after a shooting in Greensboro that left a Raleigh teenager dead, police announced Monday.

Julius Jurelle Burley, 18, of Greensboro, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 15-year-old Christian Anthony Jamal O’Neal, Greensboro police said.

Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 12, O’Neal was found shot along the 3800 block of Central Avenue in Greensboro. He was a freshman at Millbrook High School.

He had been on the junior varsity football team until about a month prior when he was moved off the team because of “attendance issues,” school officials said.

Christian Anthony Jamal O’Neal

Greensboro police said O’Neal had been in Greensboro for at least a couple of weeks before he was shot.

“He was a great son and big brother. He was raised by a single mom, he’s the oldest out of five,” a cousin of O’Neal’s said in a statement. “His grandparents and uncles helped raise him. He was an all-around sportsman and he loved football, basketball and he was a very responsible, respectful, quiet type of person. He avoided fights at all cost.”

Greensboro police said the investigation is still ongoing.