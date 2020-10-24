18-year-old charged after pedestrian killed in Raleigh hit and run crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 18-year-old Irving Javon Stewart has been arrested following a hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian Friday evening.

Officers responded to the crash in the 2400 block of Crabtree Boulevard just before 7 p.m.

Related Content Woman dies after being hit by vehicle that left the scene, Raleigh police say

Authorities say a woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a silver vehicle driven by Stewart.

Stewart has been charged with Failure to Reduce Speed Before Colliding With a Pedestrian, Misdemeanor Death By Motor Vehicle, and Felony Hit and Run.