RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for stabbing her juvenile brother, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

At about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers said they were called to a home in reference to a domestic stabbing.

When they arrived, they said an 18-year-old female had stabbed her younger brother, a juvenile.

Police did not release his age.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is going to be okay, according to the police department.

Officers said they arrested the 18-year-old sister and charged her with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.