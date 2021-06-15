19-year-old arrested for murdering man shot near Raleigh Food Lion, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after a man was killed during a shooting near a Food Lion in Raleigh on Monday night, police said.

Police confirmed Kevin Hart, 19, of Raleigh, was arrested Tuesday night. He was charged with murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Trashawn Watkins.

Watkins was leaving the Food Lion at the Walnut Creek Shopping Center Monday around 10:15 p.m. when someone shot him, police said.

It was the second shooting along Poole Road on Monday night. A man was wounded in a shooting just before 8 p.m. at the corner of Poole Road and Russ Street, which is 2 miles from the Food Lion.

A 911 caller who was at the McDonald’s drive-through across the parking lot reported hearing six gunshots from the Food Lion area. Watkins died at WakeMed.

“I think it’s a tragic situation,” said Enoch Rutherford, who was passing through the shopping center on Tuesday. “This area is you know, it’s rough out here.”