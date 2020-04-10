19-year-old charged in Raleigh stabbing that left 1 dead, another injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old has been charged with murder following a stabbing incident Thursday in southwest Raleigh that left one man dead and another with serious injuries, Raleigh police said.

Police said they responded around 6:20 p.m. to the 900 block of Method Road, which is adjacent to the Method Road Soccer Park.

At the time officers said they found three adults suffering from stab wounds. All three were taken to WakeMed.

One of the stabbing victims, Henry Thomas Thorpe, 52, died as a result of his injuries.

James Earl Harris, 57, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Tyler James Underhill, 19, was at first believed to have been stabbed in the incident but investigators later determined that he had not been stabbed but he was injured.

Underhill has been charged murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection with the incident.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

The victims and the suspect knew each other before the stabbings, police said.

