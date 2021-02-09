19-year-old charged in shooting that injured man near Raleigh park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting near a park that left a man injured, Raleigh police announced Tuesday.

Francisco Calcaneo-Dina (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Francisco Calcaneo-Dina is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Feb. 7 shooting in the 2600-block of Fitzgerald Drive, near Biltmore Hills Park in south Raleigh.

The shooting occurred around 7:35 p.m. and left a man injured.

The victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment. Police have still not released the victim’s condition.

Bond information for Calcaneo-Dina was not immediately available.

