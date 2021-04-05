19-year-old who drowned at Falls Lake identified; death ruled an accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County deputies said it was an accident that a 19-year-old drowned near the Falls Lake Dam Sunday night.

The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at 12101 Old Falls of Neuse Road, which is at the Falls Lake Dam area, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of 19-year-old Amir Crawford, of Knightdale, was found around 10:30 p.m. Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry said the drowning was an accident.

On Sunday, Curry said that witnesses told deputies they were swimming near a rocky area when Crawford called for help and “suddenly went underwater.” One of his friends tried to rescue him but was unsuccessful.

