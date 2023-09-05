RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A memorial to honor the life of a restaurant manager killed on Glenwood South last week is scheduled for Tuesday evening. Tuesday morning, the man accused in his death faced a judge for the first time.

David Millette Jr., 27, was the general manager of Midwood Smokehouse. He’d recently made an appearance on CBS 17’s My Carolina.

Raleigh police said Millette was assaulted on Saturday, Aug. 26 in the area of Glenwood Avenue and West Johnson Street. He died days later on Friday, Sept. 1.

An obituary online reads, “Davey was more than a friend to many; he was the life of the party, the one who could turn any gathering into a memorable celebration. His laughter and vibrant personality made him the heart and soul of every gathering.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral costs had raised more than $19,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

That obituary goes on to say Millette had an unwavering positive outlook and believed in the goodness of people. His family thanked the community for their support and the Neuro ICU team at WakeMed for their lifesaving efforts.

A memorial service to honor him will be held at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory in Knightdale. Visitation begins at 6 p.m. with the service starting at 7 p.m.

“Davey’s spirit will continue to inspire us to be kind, inclusive, and to live life to the fullest,” his obituary read.

Tuesday morning, 23-year-old Tyrell Moore faced a judge on three charges. He is charged with murder, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle and simple possession of a schedule VI drug.

He was given no bond on the murder charge and a $50,000 secure bond for the other two charges. Moore is scheduled to be in court again on Sept. 25.

According to arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17, Moore was traveling on Angier Road when an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop. The warrant says he was driving recklessly and above the speed limit as he tried to evade arrest. Warrants say he was found with marijuana when he was eventually pulled over.

No other details are known about the circumstances surrounding his suspected assault of Millette.