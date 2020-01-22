Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules

19th Annual African-American Cultural Celebration set for Saturday at the NC Museum of History

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Museum of History is celebrating Black History Month with a day filled with different activities and guest speakers.

CBS 17’s Bill Young has a preview of what to expect this upcoming weekend at the museum. Check out the video above!

For more information on the museum, click here.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss