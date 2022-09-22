RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More apartments, more restaurants and more buildings are coming soon to Raleigh, and it all kicked off on Thursday with the ground breaking of 1,000 Social.

The project sits off of St. Alban’s Road, which is no stranger to traffic. But that traffic, and traffic on neighboring Wake Forest Road, is about to get even more congested as the $1 billion mixed-use projects gets underway in Raleigh.

“The 1,000 Social building is 350,000 square-feet of office space with restaurants and retail on the bottom,” Todd Saieed, the CEO of Dewitt Carolina, one of the developers behind the project, said. “Multi-family, senior housing, retail, hotel, and office space.”

Developers say they’re excited to bring new shops and eateries to the area, but neighbors we spoke with are less than thrilled, especially because just a few hundred free down the road, there’s another massive constructive project underway.

“The noise is constant, construction workers start at 7 a.m., they legally can start making noise then, so always you are hearing backup beepers and pounding and so forth,” one neighbor said.

Some say it’s so bad, they’re considering leaving homes they’ve lived in for decades.

“We can’t enjoy our screened-in porch, which is our favorite room in the house, or at least my wife’s favorite room in the house, because of the noise,” one man said.

Developers say that noise and construction will pay off, and it’s the cost of a growing city.

“This is growth, and Raleigh is growing and this is part of what it’s about, and I understand what comes with growth, but we think this is going to be a really nice addition to Raleigh,” Saieed said.

The entire project is expected to be complete during the first quarter of 2024.

Developers say they are already in talks with some tenants who want office space inside of the building.