$1K reward offered after puppy stolen from animal rescue fundraiser in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A reward is being offered after Holly Springs police said a puppy was stolen from a downtown fundraiser Sunday night.

The puppy, named “Ms Percy,” was taken just before 6 p.m. Sunday from an animal rescue event at the Niche Wine Lounge in downtown Holly Springs, police spokesperson Mark Andrews said.

The dog was described by the business owner as a pit bull mix.

Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation posted to Facebook early Tuesday offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of “Ms Percy.”

Police said they are hoping to identify two suspects who were last seen in a white Honda Accord. They were traveling south on Main Street, Andrews said.

Surveillance image from a theft of a puppy on Dec. 12, 2021 in Holly Springs.

A surveillance video showed the two — a woman and a man — walking outside. Another clip showed the woman exiting the lounge with the puppy. A third video showed her getting in the Accord.

In the videos, the woman involved appears to be young with long hair pulled back. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans. The man has a beard and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a white ballcap with writing on the front, and possibly hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dieckmann at 919-567-4737.

