1st floor of NC State College of Design floods after bathroom overflows, workers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The first floor of a nearly 100-year-old building on North Carolina State University’s campus flooded overnight, maintenance workers told CBS 17.

The first floor of Brooks Hall, which according to N.C. State, houses the College of Design and was built in 1926, was inundated with water when a bathroom flooded, a worker said.

The water flowed from the bathroom throughout the building, including into a computer room, classrooms and an office.

According to the College of Design’s Instagram, the clean water supply line broke, causing the flooding.

The first floor of the building was closed Friday morning as maintenance crews worked to repair the break and clear out the water.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now