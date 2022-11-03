RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Coughing, runny nose, body aches, chills, fever; doctors say they’re all symptoms of the flu.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the first pediatric death from flu- the first in North Carolina since February 2020. The NCDHHS said the state has seen a rapid early rise in flu cases in recent weeks, including five adult flu-associated deaths.

Staff at Cornerstone Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine in Cary said they’ve been noticing more children coming in with flu symptoms. “We were very much anticipating that it could be an early and severe season,” said Dr. Kristin Donoghue, a pediatrician.

Donoghue said her clinic as well as other hospital systems have been very busy. She said, “In our clinic, in the last three to four weeks we’ve definitely seen a lot of influenza- more than typical for this time of the year.” With rising cases of respiratory illnesses in North Carolina, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among children, Donoghue said staff have been very busy. She said, “It’s keeping us very busy and I think that other clinics and the hospital systems are seeing that as well.”

Officials with UNC Health said confirmed flu cases more than doubled in the last week at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill to 210 cases compared to the week before. The hospital system also noticed a rise in RSV cases in which two-thirds of the cases impacted children. UNC Health officials said the rising number of patients coming in with flu and respiratory illnesses has put a strain on hospitals and impacted wait times, especially at the Pediatric ICU in Chapel Hill. Providers have been working with other children’s hospitals to find beds for critical patients.

The NCDHHS said certain groups are at higher risk of serious illness from the flu including younger children, pregnant women, people 65 and older and people with chronic medical conditions. In addition, NCDHHS officials said vaccines reduce the risk of flu-associated deaths by half in children with high-risk medical conditions and by two-thirds in healthy children. The CDC recommends the flu shot every year to anyone six months and older.

Donoghue said her biggest concern is making sure they have adequate care for their patients. She said, “That’s our number one priority and with a lot of sick kids who need to be seen, that is leading to appointments filling quickly.” Donoghue said Cornerstone Pediatric is doing what they can to make more appointments available for families.

Washing your hands frequently, staying home when sick and getting your flu shot, Donoghue said, are the best ways to preventing these illnesses from spreading.