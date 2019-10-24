1st of 3 Wake County school reassignment meetings set for Thursday night

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A new reassignment plan in Wake County would not only shift kids to new schools or deal with overcrowding at others.

Thursday begins the first of three meetings that will take place regarding the plan.

The school district says these latest changes are to deal with the rapid growth in the county. The latest plan deals with both the upcoming school year and the next.

The plan has kids moving from seven different schools across the county and the district has three information sessions planned so parents and students can get all the details.

The first session will be held Thursday night at Salem Elementary School in Apex, beginning at 6 p.m.

The next draft of the plan will be released on Nov. 5 and the district hopes to give its final approval of the plan on Dec. 3.

To check the enrollment proposal and see if your child will be affected, click here.

