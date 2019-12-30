1 wounded in Cary broad-daylight drive-by shooting

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was wounded after several shots were fired in a drive-by shooting in Cary Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. at the El Piano Bar at 101 Reed Street, according to a Cary spokeswoman.

A car pulled up in front of the bar and multiple shots were fired, the spokeswoman said.

One person was hit by gunfire and was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment.

Officials said they believe the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating. There is no word yet about a possible suspect description.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now