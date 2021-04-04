2-alarm fire damages Raleigh townhouses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Extra units were called to help fight a townhouse fire in Raleigh Sunday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 2:45 p.m. in at least one townhouse at 5407 Crescentview Parkway, which is just off Tryon Road near Avent Ferry Road.

A second-alarm for more crews was sent out after heavy fire conditions were reported.

Damage from the fire could be seen outside the windows of the upper floors of a middle townhouse unit.

The Red Cross was called to help with residents who were displaced.

No one was injured, according to EMS crews at the scene.

