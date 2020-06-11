2 ‘armed and dangerous’ men wanted for murder in Raleigh teen’s shooting death, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police asked for help Thursday locating two suspects in connection with the June 2 murder of Jameisha Person.

Joshua Jenkins, 26, and Aaron Orlando Forrest, 46, are both charged with murder in the 17-year-old’s death. They are considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Aaron Orlando Forrest. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI, June 11, 2020)

Joshua Jenkins. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI, June 11, 2020)

Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex along the 5700 block of Good Stone Drive just before 7 p.m. on June 2. They located Person suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to WakeMed where she later died, police said.

James Edward Evans, Jr., 47, was arrested at the scene and charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder. He was given a $100,000 bond.

James Edward Evans Jr. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Anyone with information on Jenkins and Forrest is asked to call Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.

