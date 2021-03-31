2 arrested after 3 people shot at Raleigh motel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police arrested two people connected to a triple shooting at a motel over the weekend, a news release said Wednesday.

A woman and two men were injured in the shooting, which happened Saturday around 8:40 p.m. along the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue. Police arrived at the scene to find two of the victims, who were then taken to the hospital. The third walked into a nearby hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, Amos Clifton Clayborne, 33, and Bonnie Lynn Jones, 35, were arrested. Clayborne was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon. Jones was charged with aid and abet serious bodily injury, the release said.

