2 arrested after man found dead inside Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police arrested two people after a man was found dead inside a southeast Raleigh home on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of Rushford Lane in the Parrish Manor community near Garner.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 37-year-old Christopher Davis.

Authorities have not said how Davis died.

Following an investigation, 27-year-old Tevin Terrell Campbell and 22-year-old Taliyah Johnson were arrested in connection to the homicide.

No information regarding motives has been released.

Campbell has been charged with murder and Johnson has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Both were placed in custody at the Wake County Detention Center.