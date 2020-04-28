Several arrested at ReOpen NC protest in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Several people were arrested as Tuesday’s ReOpen NC protest came to an end.

The arrests happened outside of the North Carolina Executive Mansion in Raleigh.

According to arrest warrants, Wendy Macasieb, Lisa Todd and Ashley Smith were all arrested during the protest on charges of resisting arrest and violation of an executive order. Smith is one of the ReOpen NC movement leaders.

The three women were later released from jail before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

This was the third Tuesday people have gathered to protest the stay-at-home order in North Carolina.

These have been heated protests with lots of emotions. Some of those in attendance were business owners impacted by the stay-at-home order and others who have come to the protests were health professionals on the front lines of the pandemic who wanted to make it known that protesters need to stay home.

