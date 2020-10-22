2 arrested in connection with nearly 40 catalytic converter thefts across Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police have made two arrests in connection with the theft of nearly 40 catalytic converters across the city in recent weeks.
Raleigh police, in partnership with Durham police, were able to identify and arrest the man and woman suspected of stealing the auto parts.
Phillip Wayne Brewer, 56, and Julie Elizabeth Davis, 41, were arrested and now face multiple charges.
Brewer is charged with felony larceny, conspiring to commit felony larceny, and larceny of motor vehicle parts.
Davis is charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts and conspiring to commit felony larceny.
Police said last week that they were investigating 37 thefts reported since Sept. 21. The primary vehicle being targeted was the Toyota Prius.
Police said there didn’t appear to be any pattern to the thefts.
The vehicles that were targeted were parked in apartment complexes, driveways, random business parking lots, and auto repair shops throughout the city, police said.
The thefts occurred on various days of the week and typically overnight, according to officials.
Brewer is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $74,000 secured bond. Davis is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $99,705 secured bond.
