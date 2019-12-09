2 arrested in armed robbery at Raleigh business park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they have arrested two men in connection to a robbery at a business park.

Police say Arafat Atef Alzer, 20, and Dexter Jamal Williams, 22, have been charged in connection with the December 4 armed robbery of Royaleco Marketing, located at 2019 Progress Ct.

Both Alzer and Williams have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, police say.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the robbery and was transported to Duke Raleigh Hospital.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information that might assist that investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

