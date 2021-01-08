2 ATMs broken into, cash found scattered across the road, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are looking for two people who broke into ATMs at two banks and left cash scattered in the road on Friday morning.

According to Raleigh police, two “unknown suspects” were able to break the doors of ATMs located at the RTP Federal Credit Union on Creedmoor Road and at Pinnacle Financial Partners on Bridgeport Drive just before 2 a.m.

The two banks are just across the street from each other and when officers responded to the scene they were able to locate the ATM cash boxes and cash, police said. There was also cash scattered across the roadway.

The suspects are believed to have left the area in a vehicle, according to officials.

Police did not say if the suspects got away with any cash or if what officers found is all that was taken from the ATMs.

The investigation is ongoing.