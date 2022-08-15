MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials closed a key road in Morrisville Monday evening after a two-vehicle crash.

The wreck happened just before 7:30 p.m. at 10217 Chapel Hill Road, which is a few blocks north of the intersection with Aviation Parkway, officials said.

One car was completely off the road after the crash. Another car had major front-end damage.

Witnesses told a CBS 17 photographer at the scene that crews used the “jaws of life” to help free a person from one car. At least two people were taken from the scene in ambulances, witnesses also said.

Officials said Chapel Hill Road was also closed in the area and traffic was being diverted.

There’s no word about the seriousness of injuries or how the wreck happened.

Photo by Matt Morrison/CBS 17

The road was still closed as of 8:10 p.m.