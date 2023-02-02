CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A U.S. Postal Service driver was taken to a hospital after her mail truck was hit by a driver who faces charges stemming from the wreck.

Cary police say they were called at 10:13 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Southwest Maynard Road and Wicklow Drive in reference to a wreck.

Melvin Ramirez-Biaz, 21, was driving a blue Honda Civic and failed to stop for the red light, police said. He hit the postal vehicle as it turned left onto Southwest Maynard Road.

Shah Davis, 30, the driver of the postal vehicle, was taken to a hospital.

Ramirez-Biaz was charged with failure to stop for a red light and driving without a license. He was not injured in this crash.