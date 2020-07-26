2 cars found submerged in Raleigh’s Lake Wheeler

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two cars were found submerged in Lake Wheeler in Raleigh on Sunday, officials say.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. when a man fishing called 911 about a submerged car he spotted at Lake Wheeler, a Raleigh news release said.

“The caller had spotted the vehicle with his fishfinder sonar device,” the news release said.

Crews responded to an area near the Lake Wheeler dam.

Apex Fire Department divers discovered two cars that were submerged in the area.

Officials said the cars “appear to have been in the water for a long time.”

No tags were found on the cars, officials said.

It’s unclear when the vehicles might be removed from the lake.

