RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured following a shooting outside a CVS pharmacy in southeast Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

Raleigh police had the parking lot of the CVS at 6216 Battle Bridge Road blocked off after a shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m.

Police said a person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two cars were in the CVS parking lot behind crime scene tape and had been hit by gunfire.

Another shooting was reported at apartments about 15 minutes earlier about 5 miles away in Raleigh. A person was found dead after that shooting was reported.

The two shootings are not related, according to police.