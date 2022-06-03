RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials said Friday evening that two cases of Legionnaires’ disease are possibly linked to a Wake Forest hotel.

Both people who are diagnosed with Legionella have received treatment and are recovering, according to a news release from Wake County officials.

Before they became ill, both people visited the Clarion Pointe Wake Forest Hotel, which is at 12401 Wake Union Church Road in Wake Forest, the news release said.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by a type of bacteria called Legionella, which is usually found in water.

Wake County officials said they are encouraging anyone who visited the Clarion Pointe Wake Forest Hotel between May 1 and June 2 to “monitor themselves for symptoms.”

The news release said anyone should seek medical care with a primary care physician or primary care clinic for Legionella if symptoms do occur.

Anyone with questions can call Wake County Public Health at 919-250-1029. Officials said if no one answers the line over the weekend, people should leave a message and someone will respond.

Wake County Public Health and Wake County Environmental Services, along with the North Carolina Division of Public Health, are currently investigating all potential sources of exposure to the Legionella bacteria in the two cases.