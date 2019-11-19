2 cats, dog rescued after 2-alarm fire at Wake Forest home

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Three fire departments from two counties battled a two-alarm fire at a home in Wake Forest Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Two cats and a dog were rescued.

The call came in around 3 p.m. for the fire along the 7400 block of Oriole Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find a heavy fire coming from the house’s attic.

They had difficulty getting to it because the roof collapsed, so they had to stay away until it was more stable, officials said.

Firefighters from Wake Forest, New Hope, and Youngsville fire departments all responded.

No further information was available.

