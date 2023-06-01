RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thanks to a tip from the public, two people were arrested on Thursday for their role in a fatal hit and run that happened last fall, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

CBS 17 previously reported on Nov. 25, 2022, police responded to a wreck involving a 12-year-old girl. Police learned 12-year-old Samantha Briggs was attempting to cross the road near the 6500 block of Hillsborough Street and was not in the crosswalk.

According to an arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17, 27-year-old Blanca Iris de Mari Escobar-Roblero was driving east on Hillsborough Street with her husband 26-year-old Wilmer Morales-Roblero as the passenger when she struck Briggs. Escobar-Roblero drove away from the scene without rendering aid to the 12-year-old, according to the arrest warrant.

Police say Briggs was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

After the wreck, police began looking for a 2006 to 2008 white Hyundai hybrid. Search warrants said Morales-Roblero took the vehicle involved in the crash to a location where he excessively burned it in an attempt to obstruct justice. An arrest warrant for him said this was one in ‘secrecy and malice’.

In December 2022 and on May 12, Raleigh police passed out flyers to generate tips leading to find the driver responsible for the crash.

On Thursday, police arrested Escobar-Roblero and Morales-Roblero after a tip was generated from the May 12 checkpoint.

Escobar-Roblero was charged felony hit and run causing serious injury or death and felony obstructing justice.

Morales-Roblero was charged with felony accessory after the fact- felony hit and run and felony obstructing justice.

