HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were charged with animal cruelty Tuesday after the Wake County Sheriff’s Office found dozens of cats living in hazardous conditions.

On July 19, Wake County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called to help Wake County Animal Control to search 47-year-old Samuel Peri’s residence in the 5300 block of Cass Holt Road in Holly Springs.

After arriving, they noted a strong smell of ammonia and a deceased cat in front of the house. The sheriff’s office said the fire department and hazmat team were called.

A search was conducted inside the home and 22 cats were removed. Due to several factors, 17 cats had to be humanely euthanized.

The sheriff’s office said five kittens were saved and transferred to a rescue partner. After visiting the property again, another cat was removed.

Investigators learned that 16 additional cats were disposed of on the property before the sheriff’s office and animal control responded to the home.

On Tuesday, Peri and Angela Honan, 52, were taken into custody. They were each charged with one count of cruelty to animals, abandonment of animals, and failure to vaccinate against rabies.

Peri and Honan each received a $100,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.