2 charged after man seriously injured following Raleigh Luke Bryan concert

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said Tuesday they had made two arrests in an incident that left a man seriously injured after a Luke Bryan concert last month.

Alan Dawson Jr. and Grant Chapman were arrested, Raleigh police said Tuesday night. Police did not provide any details about the charges or information about the suspects.

The assault happened after the Oct. 12 concert in parking lot B of the Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

Traffic was exiting the venue when occupants of three trucks became involved in the assault that left the male victim seriously injured.

“Somebody was just knocked out in the middle of the parking lot,” a 911 caller said. “They jumped out of a truck and knocked a guy out.”

The caller said one of the attackers was in a Dodge Ram.

Tips from the public led Raleigh police to focus on a red Dodge Ram pickup with black rims and a black grill and a silver Ford F-150 with amber lights in a black grill.

Police said they were able to determine the license plate numbers and track down the suspects.

