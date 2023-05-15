ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults have been charged in connection with a Zebulon shooting that has kept an 18-year-old in the hospital with serious conditions since the end of April, its police department said Monday.

Benjamin and Laquanta Scruggs are each facing charges relating to a shooting that took place on Cattail Pond Drive just after 8:40 p.m. on April 29.

Benjamin is charged with possession of a firearm by felon and storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor, police said.

Additionally, Laquanta is charged with storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor.

Previously, a Zebulon juvenile was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Officers did not say if Benjamin and Laquanta Scruggs were related to either minor.

Rodney Overton and Chloe Rafferty contributed to this article.