2 charged in connection with woman’s shooting death at Raleigh shopping center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old woman at a Raleigh shopping center early Friday, police said Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call around 12:53 a.m. in the 5500-block of Atlantic Springs Road.

Once at the scene, police found a woman who had suffered serious injuries in the incident. She was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Later Friday, Raleigh police said Maya Elaine Rogers, 25, died as a result of her injuries.

Late Sunday night, police said Christopher Deandre Gregg, 20, of Thomasville was charged with murder in the case.

Daron Fitzgerald Pouncy, 22, also of Thomasville was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and possession of firearm by a felon in connection with the incident, according to police.

Pouncy and Gregg have been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.