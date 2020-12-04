2 charged in shooting at Raleigh bar that spurred citation over COVID-19 rules

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a bar in Raleigh earlier this week, police announced Friday.

Raleigh police said Tyhrone Leak, 26, and Bradlee Armstrong, 34, have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Leak was charged with shooting into an occupied property, carrying a concealed firearm and discharging a weapon within the City, police said.

Armstrong was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm to incite fear, police said.

The shooting happened Monday just after midnight at the Rose Bar located on Millbrook Road.

According to Raleigh police, when officers got to the scene, they found three people had non-life threatening injuries.

Bradlee Armstrong and Tyhrone Leak. Images from Raleigh police

Police did not specify what those injuries were.

Two victims were taken to WakeMed and one was a walk-in at Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, police said.

Police said the owner of the bar was cited for violating the Governor’s executive order regarding occupancy limitations.