RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two children were among residents displaced from their North Raleigh home after lightning sparked a fire in their house Friday afternoon, officials said.

As storms moved through Wake County and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in the area, a lightning strike at 5:52 p.m. hit a home in the 2300 block of Boilingbrook Lane in Raleigh, according to Robert Hodge, a battalion chief with the Raleigh Fire Department.

The lightning caused a fire in the attic, which 35 firefighters at the scene extinguished in about 15 minutes, Hodge said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which damaged the attic. The second floor of the home sustained water damage, Hodge said.

The four residents of the home will be staying with friends, fire officials said.

Lightning strikes in the area of the house fire Friday afternoon.

Boilingbrook Lane is in a small neighborhood just off Creedmoor Road south of Sawmill Road.