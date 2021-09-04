2 children and woman taken to hospital after Raleigh drowning call in Neuse River

The Neuse River near the scene of the drowning call Saturday afternoon. Photo by Emani Payne/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people — including two children — were transported to WakeMed after a drowning call Saturday afternoon in the Neuse River in Raleigh.

The incident was reported around 5:50 p.m. in the Neuse River near the Milburnie Rapids Bridge, which is near the River Beach area of the river and Raleigh Beach Road.

The incident happened when two young siblings were out too far in the river, according to Raleigh police.

The 26-year-old sister of the two siblings got into the river to retrieve the pair, but encountered trouble in the river during her attempt to help the children, Raleigh police said.

The woman was unconscious when she was pulled from the river, police said.

No other details were available.