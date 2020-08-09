2 children at Morrisville summer camp test positive for COVID-19

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The final week of a summer camp in Morrisville has been canceled after two campers tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday.

The youth summer camp was held at Cedar Fork Community Center, according to a news release from the town of Morrisville.

Two siblings who were campers there tested positive for coronavirus Sunday, the news release said.

Morrisville officials said they have notified the families of more than 30 children about the COVID-19 cases.

“The safety of campers is our top priority, so we canceled camp this week to be as cautious as possible,” Morrisville Recreation Superintendent Matt Leaver said in the news release.

The families of the other children at the camp have been asked to isolate their children in accordance with public health guidelines.

The camp had protective measures in place including daily temperature checks for children and staff, and daily cleaning. Face coverings were also required.

“After learning that we had received a positive test, we felt the best course of action would be to do whatever possible to protect the children and staff,” Leaver said.

Because the last week is canceled, families will be refunded for days missed, officials said.

