2 children treated after exposure to bat with rabies, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two children have begun treatment after coming in contact with a bat that later tested positive for rabies, Raleigh police say.

On Thursday, a Raleigh Police Department animal control officer responded to the 10000 block of Cokesbury Lane, police said.

There was “a report of a bat that was acting abnormally and had come into contact with the two juveniles,” police said in a news release Friday.

The bat was collected and taken to a lab, where it tested positive for rabies.

The two children who came into contact with the animal have begun post-exposure treatment, police say.

Wake County health officials provide the following general tips to help minimize rabies risks:

Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.

Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.

Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.

Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.

If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.

If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.