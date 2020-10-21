2 crashes cause major backups in area of Wade Avenue and Glenwood Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two crashes shut down a major section of Wade Avenue near Glenwood Avenue on Wednesday morning, according to Raleigh police and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Two separate crashes occurred in the same area of the road before 7:30 a.m. and shut down lanes in both directions between Wade Avenue/Glenwood Avenue and U.S. 401/Capital Boulevard, according to the NCDOT.

Two crashes shut down a major section of Wade Avenue near Glenwood Avenue (Photo: Jerel Palmer/CBS 17)

Police said one of the crashes resulted in minor injuries and there could possibly be serious injuries in the other crash.

The NCDOT estimated the road will reopen around 9:45 a.m. but one lane had already reopened by 7:55 a.m. and all lanes reopened at 8:15 a.m.

