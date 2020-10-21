RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two crashes shut down a major section of Wade Avenue near Glenwood Avenue on Wednesday morning, according to Raleigh police and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Two separate crashes occurred in the same area of the road before 7:30 a.m. and shut down lanes in both directions between Wade Avenue/Glenwood Avenue and U.S. 401/Capital Boulevard, according to the NCDOT.
Police said one of the crashes resulted in minor injuries and there could possibly be serious injuries in the other crash.
The NCDOT estimated the road will reopen around 9:45 a.m. but one lane had already reopened by 7:55 a.m. and all lanes reopened at 8:15 a.m.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 2 crashes cause major backups in area of Wade Avenue and Glenwood Avenue
- Parents of 545 children separated at border can’t be found, lawyers say
- SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies
- Virginia woman found dead in tributary had overcome obstacles, inspired and motivated others
- Bill Cosby, now 83, grins in newly released prison mug shot
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now