2 crashes on I-40 close various lanes near Harrison Avenue

Two lanes are closed on I-40 Saturday afternoon. NCDOT image

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Several lanes of Interstate 40 are blocked after two vehicle crashes near Harrison Avenue Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The two right lanes of I-40 westbound are blocked just after exit 287, which is Harrison Avenue, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A separate crash has closed the right lane heading east in the same area.

The crash in westbound lanes was reported around 4 p.m. and is causing traffic back-ups in both directions, but mostly heading west.

Traffic cameras in the area showed gridlock stretching to Wade Avenue from the crash that closed westbound two lanes.

Traffic backed up at Wade Avenue. NCDOT image

There is no word about how the wrecks happened or possible injuries.

Officials said the highway should be clear by 5:10 p.m.

