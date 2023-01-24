RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has died after a Monday house fire in Wake County, the family shared with CBS 17.

The fire was first reported around 5:15 p.m. on Monday in the 5000 block of Castlebrook Drive.

Officials said on Monday that a man had died from the fire and a woman had been taken to the hospital for her injuries. On Tuesday, family members shared with CBS 17 that the woman has since died from those injuries.

Wake New Hope Fire Department Chief Tim Guffey previously said that the fire damaged around 50 percent of the house.

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

A dog inside the home was rescued, Guffey said.

Officials are still investigating, and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.