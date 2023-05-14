The scene of the crash that killed two people in Raleigh Sunday evening. Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people died when an all-terrain vehicle and a car collided east of downtown Raleigh Sunday evening, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Poole Road and Russ Street, which is just off New Bern Avenue and east of Raleigh Boulevard, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Police did not say if anyone else was injured.

The Raleigh Fire Department initially said a motorcycle was involved in the wreck but Raleigh police confirmed the crash was between an ATV and a sedan.

“This incident remains under investigation and information will be released at the appropriate time,” police said in a statement to CBS 17.