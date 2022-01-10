2 dead in head-on crash along road near NC State in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people died in a two-vehicle head-on crash on a road in Raleigh near North Carolina State University Sunday night, police say.

The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of Avent Ferry Road, which is just south of Varsity Drive, according to Raleigh police.

Police said Monday the crash happened when the driver of a vehicle heading southwest on Avent Ferry Road crossed into the oncoming lane and struck another vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction.

“The driver of the vehicle that was struck was transported with serious injuries and the two passengers died of their injuries,” a news release from police said.

Police did not reveal the condition of the person who was injured in the wreck. The names of the two people who died were not released.

An SUV and a crossover vehicle were involved in the wreck, police said.

Avent Ferry Road was closed for hours following the crash.