Jeylin Molina-Duran (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people are dead following a traffic collision involving four vehicles late Wednesday in Raleigh, police said.

Raleigh police said Jeylin Molina-Duran, 21, was driving a BMW 328i northbound on Louisburg Road around 11:30 p.m. when he struck a Hyundai Elantra that was also headed northbound.

The Elantra spun out and hit a Honda Civic which caused the Elantra to go into the other lane. It was then hit by a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Elantra, a 21-year-old woman, and the driver of the Civic, a 26-year-old man, were killed in the collision.

Molina-Duran was arrested and charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

Three others were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Louisburg Road was shut down in both directions until 6 a.m.

The collision remains under investigation.