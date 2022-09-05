WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is considering changes to its longtime shooting ordinance after the county commissioners’ office told CBS 17 neighbors in Knightdale have complained about stray bullets hitting too close to home.

The current ordinance says you can’t fire a gun within 100 yards of a home, public building or livestock but this proposal would change that to at least 300 yards. It would also require a backstop or another method of containment and people wouldn’t be able to shoot a gun from two hours after sunset through one hour before sunrise.

Wallace Strader has mixed thoughts on the proposal, saying he doesn’t want government overreach but he’s open to a sensible approach.

“There are limits to it. Let’s say you have a high-powered rifle in a subdivision like this. You don’t need to be shooting unless you’re shooting into a contained area where you know the bullet’s going to stay there rather than go bouncing who knows where,” Strader said.

The county is holding three public meetings about the proposal. The first one is Tuesday at 5 p.m. during the board of commissioners meeting. There will also be two more on September 13th at the Knightdale Town Hall and again on the 19th during the commissioners’ meeting.

