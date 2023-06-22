RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — No one was injured after gunshots were fired into apartments Thursday afternoon in the 6300 block of Shadowland Crossing Drive.

Around 3:19 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Torquay Crossing Drive, which is in the same apartment complex, in reference to a report of a subject with a gun, police said.

During the investigation, officers heard gunshots fired in the area and immediately investigated the source.

A suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, police said.

The suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North New Hope and Hollenden roads. Two subjects fled the scene but were caught and detained by responding officers, police said.

Police continue to investigate. Additional information will be released at the appropriate time.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193. Raleigh CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.